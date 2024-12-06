SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 9, 2024

12/06/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links below for more information.

Monday, Dec. 9

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on Park View Park

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Capital Area Rural Transportation System
  • discussion of a new committee formed to discuss holiday leave options for the Sheriff’s Office
  • appointment of a member or members of the public to the JP4 advisory committee

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

JP4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • order regulating the use of certain fireworks during December
  • update on various construction projects
  • reallocation of funds to help Hill Country Humane Society’s failing septic system

Lower Colorado River Authority

2 p.m. regular meeting

Boardroom, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

  • interruptible water rates for 2025 
  • approval of transmission contract 

Burnet City Council

5 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • approval to purchase a reel trailer for electric department
  • resolution to adopt water conservation plan
  • request for financial assistance from Hill Country Humane Society 

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

TCEQ meeting on air-quality permit

7 p.m. public meeting

Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussions regarding a proposed TCEQ permit application for a rock crusher near Burnet

editor@thepicayune.com

