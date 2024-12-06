GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 9, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links below for more information.
Monday, Dec. 9
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on Park View Park
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from Capital Area Rural Transportation System
- discussion of a new committee formed to discuss holiday leave options for the Sheriff’s Office
- appointment of a member or members of the public to the JP4 advisory committee
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
JP4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- order regulating the use of certain fireworks during December
- update on various construction projects
- reallocation of funds to help Hill Country Humane Society’s failing septic system
Lower Colorado River Authority
2 p.m. regular meeting
Boardroom, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
- interruptible water rates for 2025
- approval of transmission contract
Burnet City Council
5 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- approval to purchase a reel trailer for electric department
- resolution to adopt water conservation plan
- request for financial assistance from Hill Country Humane Society
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
TCEQ meeting on air-quality permit
7 p.m. public meeting
Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet
On the agenda:
- discussions regarding a proposed TCEQ permit application for a rock crusher near Burnet