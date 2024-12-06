GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 9, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links below for more information.

Monday, Dec. 9

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on Park View Park

Tuesday, Dec. 10

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from Capital Area Rural Transportation System

discussion of a new committee formed to discuss holiday leave options for the Sheriff’s Office

appointment of a member or members of the public to the JP4 advisory committee

9 a.m. regular meeting

JP4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

order regulating the use of certain fireworks during December

update on various construction projects

reallocation of funds to help Hill Country Humane Society’s failing septic system

2 p.m. regular meeting

Boardroom, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

interruptible water rates for 2025

approval of transmission contract

5 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

approval to purchase a reel trailer for electric department

resolution to adopt water conservation plan

request for financial assistance from Hill Country Humane Society

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

7 p.m. public meeting

Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussions regarding a proposed TCEQ permit application for a rock crusher near Burnet

