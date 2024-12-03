PHOTOS: Burnet lights up for Christmas
The lighting of the courthouse square on Nov. 30 ushered in the holiday season in Burnet. Crowds gathered to watch performances by the Burnet High School choir, cheerleaders, and Highlandettes dance team. Mrs. Claus entertained children leading up to the lighting, and the city’s Christmas tree became a prime photo spot after the ceremony. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
