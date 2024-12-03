SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTOS: Burnet lights up for Christmas

12/03/24 | DailyTrib.com
Burnet Texas at Christmas 2024


The lighting of the courthouse square on Nov. 30 ushered in the holiday season in Burnet. Crowds gathered to watch performances by the Burnet High School choir, cheerleaders, and Highlandettes dance team. Mrs. Claus entertained children leading up to the lighting, and the city’s Christmas tree became a prime photo spot after the ceremony. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

