Llano County gives ‘Green Light’ to initiative that spotlights veterans issues

10/16/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
Llano County Courthouse

Llano County commissioners approved participation in Operation Green Light for Veterans for a second year, promising to light the courthouse in green throughout November to raise awareness of veterans issues, including mental health and suicide risk.

The National Association of Counties program calls upon local governments across the United States to light buildings in green starting Nov. 4 and ending on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

Llano County is also asking businesses and residents to participate, if possible, by lighting buildings and homes in green.

“(Operation Green Light) is such an easy way to remind (veterans) that we are thinking about them, and if they need some type of assistance, it’s available,” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

County Treasurer Cheryl Regmund pitched the idea to participate in the progam to commissioners in 2023 as well as this year.

VETERAN STATISTICS

Visit the Texas Veterans Commission website to find resources for veterans, including mental health services and higher education opportunities.

