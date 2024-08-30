SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 2, 2024

08/30/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Tuesday, Sep. 3

Burnet Economic Development Corp.

3 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • goals and priorities, including, but not limited to, recruitment, retention and possible future projects
  • discussion on the deliberations of the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property

Horseshoe Bay City Council

11 a.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • amendment for maximum price of Fire Station #2 to the construction manager at Risk Contract with Braun and Butler Construction Inc. 

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on imposing taxes for the use and support of the municipal government
  • continued public hearing on 2024 annual update of the service and assessment plan and on the records of La Ventana Public Improvement District
  • public hearing on creation of the Thousand Oaks II Public Improvement District

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 301 W. Main St.

On the agenda:

  • discussion or action on the adoption of a new departmental manual and patrol division standard operating procedures manual for the Llano police department 

Thursday, Sept. 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. 

Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee

6 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

