GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 2, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, Sep. 3
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet
- goals and priorities, including, but not limited to, recruitment, retention and possible future projects
- discussion on the deliberations of the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
Horseshoe Bay City Council
11 a.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- amendment for maximum price of Fire Station #2 to the construction manager at Risk Contract with Braun and Butler Construction Inc.
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St.
- public hearing on imposing taxes for the use and support of the municipal government
- continued public hearing on 2024 annual update of the service and assessment plan and on the records of La Ventana Public Improvement District
- public hearing on creation of the Thousand Oaks II Public Improvement District
Llano City Council
5:30 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 301 W. Main St.
- discussion or action on the adoption of a new departmental manual and patrol division standard operating procedures manual for the Llano police department
Thursday, Sept. 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee
6 p.m. committee meeting
Second floor, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.