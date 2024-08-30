GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 2, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Sep. 3

3 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

goals and priorities, including, but not limited to, recruitment, retention and possible future projects

discussion on the deliberations of the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property

11 a.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

amendment for maximum price of Fire Station #2 to the construction manager at Risk Contract with Braun and Butler Construction Inc.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

public hearing on imposing taxes for the use and support of the municipal government

continued public hearing on 2024 annual update of the service and assessment plan and on the records of La Ventana Public Improvement District

public hearing on creation of the Thousand Oaks II Public Improvement District

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 301 W. Main St.

On the agenda:

discussion or action on the adoption of a new departmental manual and patrol division standard operating procedures manual for the Llano police department

Thursday, Sept. 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

6 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

