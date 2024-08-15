Granite Shoals begins eastside waterline upgrade

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Work crews are upgrading a main waterline along Kingswood Drive in Granite Shoals, which could solve consistent water pressure issues and improve fire protection services in the area.

The upgrades began on Thursday, Aug. 15, and are expected to continue during normal business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 23. Construction could cause traffic delays and drivers are cautioned to avoid the area if possible.

The current project stretches about 0.28 miles from the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Kings Circle Drive to the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Kingdom Drive. The area’s 2-inch waterline will replaced with a 6-inch line, and three new fire hydrants will be installed.

Granite Shoals received two bids on the project. Qro-Mex Construction Inc. won with a $89,800 bid over Atlas Construction Corp.’s $90,962 bid.

Funds for the project are being pulled from the remaining $1.6 million the city has in its $9.275 million water improvement bond that was approved in 2020.

According to a city staff report, the Kingswood area is a high priority for a line upgrade due to the age of the pipe in the ground and “longstanding” low-pressure issues plaguing residents.

“Staff believes this upgrade will right-size the utility infrastructure, resolve pressure concerns, and provide increased fire protection,” reads the report.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.