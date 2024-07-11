Photo contest to capture Granite Shoals’ heritage trees

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A massive live oak near The Tropical Hideaway condominiums in Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals is looking for the best shots of the city’s most photogenic trees. The deadline to submit your images to the community photo contest is Aug. 10. Winners will be notified by Aug. 15.

The contest’s theme is “Heritage Trees in Granite Shoals.”

“In alignment with the mayor’s proclamation to establish July as ‘Heritage Oak Tree Celebration Month,’ we’re kicking off a fun community photo contest to help capture and preserve some of the amazing trees throughout Granite Shoals,” reads a media release from the city.

Submit up to four photos to marketing@graniteshoals.org. Include your full name, phone number, and titles for your photos.

All submissions must be your original work. No artificial intelligence-generated images will be accepted. Your photos may be used for promotional purposes by the city, but you will be given credit and recognition.

“Use your imagination and camera to bring the old trees in our city to life,” reads the release.

July 2024 is Granite Shoals’ first Heritage Oak Tree Celebration Month. The City Council had been working on ways to preserve the city’s heritage trees since January before settling on a proclamation dedicating a month to the largest, oldest, and most majestic oaks in the lakeside community.

dakota@thepicayune.com

