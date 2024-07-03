Burnet County Historical Commission moves into old jail/museum

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther (left) and Burnet County Historical Commission Chair Rachel Bryson hand over a $7,000 check to Darlene Oostemeyer, who accepted on behalf of Crownover Chapel. The Historical Commission is donating funds to replace the floor in the historic chapel. The check was presented in the Madolyn Frasier room at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls on July 2. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

New public hours for the Old Burnet County Jail and museum were announced and money changed hands for two major projects during the regular meeting of the Burnet County Historical Commission on Tuesday, July 2.

The meeting was held at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls rather than the usual location, the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet.

Meetings might soon move to the old jail, 109 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, which became the Historical Commission’s new home as of July 1. Commission members are training to be museum docents and helping to keep the jail open longer hours.

The public can visit the historic jail from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as well as on Saturdays when the Hill Country Flyer tourist train comes to town.

The BCHC’s stock of “Burnet County History” Volumes 1 and 2 and other local history books is now available at the jail and the libraries in Burnet, Bertram, and Marble Falls. The books’ prices have been cut in half, and further discounts are available for packages, including other books.

The Burnet County Historical Commission meets at 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Check the Government Meetings story on DailyTrib.com the Friday before the meeting to find out where.

