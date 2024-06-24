SUBSCRIBE NOW

A blue lagoon in Spicewood?

06/24/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

A Crystal Lagoons project similar to the one pictured could open at a Spicewood development and offer public access. Courtesy photo

A 3-acre, consistently crystal-clear lagoon could be the latest luxury amenity at Ascensions on Lake Travis in Spicewood. The housing development’s proposed resort-style centerpiece would offer public access.

Ascension on Lake Travis, 25904 Haynie Flat Road on the Travis County side of Spicewood, is the result of a collaboration by developers Austin Real Estate Ventures LLC and Crystal Lagoons, the masterminds behind manufactured Mediterranean getaways.

Crystal Lagoons has 70 such lagoons in Texas, according to a media release regarding the swanky waterpark.

A similar project can be seen in Texas City near Houston at Lagoonfest Texas

Plans for the Ascensions lagoon include white sand beaches and space for restaurants, concert venues, and more.

