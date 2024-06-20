Donate to The Picayune food drive, get a cool T-shirt

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Picayune Magazine is offering a free T-shirt to those who donate 10 or more non-perishable food items during the media company's food drive through July 31 (or while shirts last). T-shirts come in three unique styles. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Bring 10 or more non-perishable food items to The Picayune-KBEY 103.9 FM offices, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, and get a free T-shirt through July 31 (or while supplies last).

Accepted items include breakfast cereals, toaster pop-ups, fruit snacks, pudding cups, ramen noodles, packaged cheese and crackers, macaroni and cheese mixes, and more. Collected food will be donated to The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway.

“During the holidays, food drives receive much attention, but the need for food doesn’t take a break during the summer. In fact, for families with children at home, the need is just as great, if not greater,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of Victory Media, which includes The Picayune Magazine, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, DailyTrib.com, and 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine.

The T-shirts come in three styles and several adult sizes, all with the same message: “This shirt fed my community.”

“It’s our way of saying thank you for supporting our community,” Goldsmith said. “A little reciprocity goes a long way. You give food, we give you a T-shirt. It’s a win-win!”

Goldsmith explained how the drive matches the founding mission of The Picayune set forth in 1991, when the publication was a weekly newspaper.

“The Picayune newspaper was established to encourage people to become part of their community,” she said. “The Picayune champions nonprofit organizations, people, and events that make the Highland Lakes a special place to live. This food drive is a way for neighbors to help neighbors.”

For more information about the food drive, call The Picayune-KBEY 103.9 FM offices at 830-693-7152.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

