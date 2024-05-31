GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 3, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 3
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- 2024-25 compensation plan
- band, choir, dance team, and agriculture out-of-state travel requests
- purchase of safety fencing, platform, window film, SWATBox
- executive session to discuss professional personnel, safety and security, and real property
- reconvene from executive session to possibly approve professional personnel
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- 2024-25 budget workshop
- possible approval of candidate for director of Special Programs
Tuesday, June 4
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- possible action on two requests for water and wastewater impact fees that took effect April 30—one for the Legacy Crossing Development and one for the Panther Hollow Development
- public hearing, discussion, and possible action on a condition use ordinance concerning a convenience store and fueling station at Gregg Ranch
- public hearing, discussion, and possible action to amend a drought contingency plan ordinance
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- traffic control signs
- ordinance #87 replats
Wednesday, June 5
Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s agenda center for more information.
Thursday, June 6
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.