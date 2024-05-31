SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 3, 2024

05/31/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 3

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • 2024-25 compensation plan
  • band, choir, dance team, and agriculture out-of-state travel requests
  • purchase of safety fencing, platform, window film, SWATBox
  • executive session to discuss professional personnel, safety and security, and real property
  • reconvene from executive session to possibly approve professional personnel

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • 2024-25 budget workshop
  • possible approval of candidate for director of Special Programs

Tuesday, June 4

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • possible action on two requests for water and wastewater impact fees that took effect April 30—one for the Legacy Crossing Development and one for the Panther Hollow Development
  • public hearing, discussion, and possible action on a condition use ordinance concerning a convenience store and fueling station at Gregg Ranch
  • public hearing, discussion, and possible action to amend a drought contingency plan ordinance

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
  • traffic control signs
  • ordinance #87 replats

Wednesday, June 5

Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s agenda center for more information.

Thursday, June 6

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

