LCRA plans billions of dollars in projects in next 5 years

More than $3.9 billion is expected to be invested over the next five years by the Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services Corp. to build new transmission facilities and improve existing ones. In that same time period, the LCRA plans to spend about $174 million on new water supply projects and $146 million to update its radio system to facilitate smart technologies.

These projects and more are part of the fiscal year 2025 business plan and capital investments approved by the LCRA Board of Directors at its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 22. In total, the business plan includes $577 million in spending. Capital investments approved will run about $1.32 billion for energy, water, and public service projects.

“Our business and capital plans uphold LCRA’s commitment to invest in Texas’ future by helping to build the power, water and communications infrastructure critical for our state’s continued success,” said LCRA board Chair Timothy Timmerman in a media release. “LCRA’s investments support a growing region in Texas and supply the services essential for maintaining healthy economies and businesses within our communities and our state.”

The LCRA also plans to invest more than $38 million in dam rehabilitation projects over the next five years to ensure they continue to operate safely. That includes replacing all 10 floodgates on Wirtz Dam, which separates lakes LBJ and Marble Falls.

Among the biggest capital projects are the Arbuckle Reservoir, which could come online late this year or in early 2025, and a two-unit peaker power plant under construction in Caldwell County.

Each of the plant’s two units will be capable of supplying up to 190 megawatts of dispatchable power. When operating at full capacity, the plant would supply enough electricity to power more than 100,000 homes at peak demand. The first unit is expected to be operational in 2025; the second in 2026.

The LCRA’s 2025 fiscal year begins July 1, 2024. The business and capital investment plans are available for viewing at lcra.org/about/financial-highlights/business-plan.

90 YEARS IN POWER

The LCRA turns 90 this year, General Manager Phil Wilson said at the May 22 meeting.

“We electrified the Hill Country in the 1930s and ’40s, and now we are taking a lead role in investing in dispatchable generation that can be called upon quickly when needed,” he said. “We are well positioned to serve Texans and our customers for many years to come because, while LCRA’s services have evolved over the past 90 years, we continue to help Texans respond to significant population growth by staying true to our mission to enhance the quality of life of the people we serve through water stewardship, energy and community service.”

