Granite Shoals K-9 Zoe picked for ballistics vest fundraiser

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals K-9 Zoe at Clear Cove Park. Zoe is one of 12 police dogs in the United States to be in the running for a custom bulletproof vest. Brady’s K9 Fund's Twelve Dogs of Christmas program is promoting Zoe on one of its webpages with a picture, bio, and link to donate. Photo courtesy of Granite Shoals Detective Andrew Kos

Help Granite Shoals K-9 Zoe get a ballistics vest for the holidays. Nonprofit Brady’s K9 Fund picked the 1-year-old Belgian Malinois as one of its 12 Dogs of Christmas, a campaign raising money for the purchase of the safety attire. Each vest costs $1,200.

Zoe joined the Granite Shoals Police Department in August and was assigned to her handler and partner Detective Andrew Kos, who submitted her to the 12 Dogs of Christmas program. A custom vest would be a welcome accessory considering the risks she takes on the job, Kos told DailyTrib.com.

“You never know what people are going to do when they’re on narcotics or on the verge of being arrested,” he said. “(A protective vest) will definitely be peace of mind for sure.”

Zoe is specifically trained in narcotics detection and tracking, meaning it is highly likely she will come into contact with dangerous people, Kos said.

Since joining the GSPD, Zoe has been deployed 30 times and been involved in 15 arrests. She doesn’t just serve Granite Shoals; she is available to other area agencies, including the police departments in Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, and Cottonwood Shores and the sheriff’s offices in Burnet and Llano counties.

Brady’s K9 Fund helps outfit working dogs with the LOF Defense Systems K9 StreetFighter Ballistics Vest. According to Project Paws Alive, 18 K-9s were killed in the line of duty in 2022, eight by gunshot.

To make a donation toward Zoe’s vest, visit her profile on Brady’s K9 Fund website.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.