Burnet FFA meat judging team top in nation
The Burnet High School FFA meat judging team is the national champion, the district recently announced. The students were collectively branded the best in Meats Evaluation and Technology during the 96th annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis on Nov. 2-3.
The Burnet competitors also placed high individually:
- 1st place National Champion — Carter Bostic
- 2nd place Reserve National Champion — Jackson Drozd
- 4th place — Enrique Montalvo
- 6th place — Cayden Beatty
The Meats Evaluation and Technology event tests students’ skills and competencies in evaluating and identifying meat carcasses and products, according to the announcement. Components include a:
- general knowledge exam;
- beef carcass evaluation;
- identification of wholesale and retail cuts of beef, lamb, and pork;
- quality and yield grading of beef carcasses;
- team meat merchandising event;
- and solving of a meat formulation problem.