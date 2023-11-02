Mustangs aim to ‘finish well’ vs. Wolves

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Mustangs close their 2023 season against the Davenport Lions on Nov. 3 at Mustang Stadium. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Mustangs (1-8 overall, 0-4 district) close their 2023 season at home against the Davenport Wolves (6-3, 3-1) on Friday, Nov. 3. The District 13-4A contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app. You can also watch the game live at DailyTrib.com. Pregame starts at 7 p.m.

The closing contest comes on the heels of a 42-7 loss to the Lampasas Badgers on Oct. 27.

“(The Badgers) were very fast, very physical,” Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman told KBEY. “They really took it to us.”

The fifth-year Mustangs coach pointed to an unfortunate scheduling trend this season as one reason for a lackluster scoreline.

“For some reason, we’ve drawn every team we’ve played coming off of a loss,” Herman said. “Lampasas was coming off of a loss and was bound and determined to make up for it against us.”

The game against Davenport continues that trend. The Wolves are recovering from their first district defeat, a 41-31 decision at home against the Burnet Bulldogs on Oct. 27.

“(The Wolves have) got a big, strong offensive line that pushes everyone around,” Herman said. “They’ve got a multitude of skilled kids they get the ball to.”

Similar to Lampasas, Davenport’s balanced offensive approach could create headaches for the Marble Falls defense.

“They get the ball to a lot of different people,” Herman said. “The quarterback does a great job. He’s more of a facilitator, kind of a pocket guy. He gets the ball out to who he needs to get it to.”

Davenport’s offensive scheme also might be a problem, Herman said.

“What jumps out on film is how they scheme people getting open,” he said. “They do a phenomenal job at formations. … They get you out of position.”

The coach is also concerned about the Davenport defense’s ability to lock down opponents.

“They’ve got amazing defense unit speed,” he said. “It’s like 11 linebackers streaking to the football all the time.”

As the season’s end draws near, Herman said he feels for the seniors graduating from a team that has faced setbacks over the past two seasons.

“I’m going to miss them,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate they didn’t get to experience some of the successes from some of our teams in previous years. Holding those gold ball trophies (for playoff wins) up was sure nice. That’s a nice way to send seniors out. Unfortunately, this group of seniors aren’t going to get that same opportunity.”

Herman said the Davenport game is an opportunity to cherish the final moments of the season.

“When the season comes to an end in the playoffs, you’re never ready for it,” he said. “It’s not that we’re ready for it now, but at least we know that, this Friday, when we take the helmet off, we’re done. It’s sad, but maybe we can make the most of our individual moments between now and Friday.”

He expects emotions to be high.

“These seniors have given us everything they’ve had for the last four years,” he said. “What we’ve been preaching this week is to finish well. How they finish is a testament to their character — not the scoreboard. I’m not talking about the scoreboard. I’m just talking about attitude, effort, commitment, belief in themselves, belief in their teammates, belief in their coaches. There’s something to be said about never, ever quitting.”

