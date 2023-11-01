Beware ‘jury duty’ scammers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scammers posing as Burnet County Sheriff’s Office representatives are calling Highland Lakes residents demanding payment for made-up violations of the law, including failing to show up for jury duty, according to a BCSO media release. The crooks are reportedly using the real identities of BCSO employees and even the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number.

“The scammers are still at it,” reads an Oct. 30 social media post by the BCSO. “This time, they have some very convincing tactics.”

The Sheriff’s Office warned residents about a scam on Oct. 12, in which a caller posed as “Sgt. Walker” and demanded immediate payment on misdemeanor charges for failure to attend jury duty. The BCSO again cautioned residents about the same scam on Oct. 30, stating the criminals are using the law enforcement agency’s number, making it seem even more legitimate.

In all reported instances, victims were told they had to immediately pay a fine using odd money transfer methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or MoneyPak.

“No agency of the government will demand payment by gift card or other difficult-to-trace methods,” said the BCSO. “If you ever receive a call like this that claims to be from BCSO, a utility company, or any other police or government agency, hang up on them.”

These types of scams are not unfamiliar to the Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO spread the word about phone phishing scams earlier this year.

The most recent warning says the scam might center on a botched package delivery or receiving a prize or reward.

Common red flags for scams include:

being asked for total secrecy

using high-pressure tactics to push for immediate payment

being told not to hang up

being told to use strange methods of payment

The BCSO warns that if you do fall for one of these scams, it is unlikely the criminal will be caught or punished because they are often based outside of the United States.

“If you have elderly friends or relatives, please speak to them about these scams and urge them to never send money over the phone by any means,” reads the warning. “If you or your loved ones are unable to decide whether a call is a scam or not, contact your local police agency at their published non-emergency office number.”

You can reach the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

