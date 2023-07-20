PEC teams qualify for world lineman’s rodeo
The Pedernales Electric Cooperative journeyman team from Marble Falls placed third out of 25 teams in the Co-op Competition Division of the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo on July 15 at Nolte Island Park in Seguin. They qualified to compete in the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Spring Branch in April.
The three-man team consists of Justin Ferry, Tyler Horn, and Marshall Verette, who placed sixth overall in the competition and will also compete at the International Lineman’s Rodeo from Oct. 11-14 in Overland Park, Kansas.
The PEC Lineman’s Rodeo Team took home 29 awards in total and first place in 11 events, including Overall Journeyman and Apprentice as well as in the Cooperative category. For PEC, this year’s event was one of the most successful on record.
“We’re committed to fostering a culture of safety and excellence at PEC, and this competition clearly demonstrates the dedication that our lineworkers show each day to serve our membership,” said Eddie Dauterive, PEC’s chief operations officer. “We’re incredibly proud of our rodeo team and grateful for their efforts, both here at the Texas rodeo and in the field.”
The team is now focused on taking their skills to the national level as they prepare to compete against the best in the world at the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall.
Team PEC’s results from the 2023 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo are listed below. A complete list of results from the statewide competition is available at tlra.org/results.
Journeyman
Hurt Man Rescue
- First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean
Pole Climb
- Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan
Obstacle Pole
- First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan
Transformer Change-out
- First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean
Overall
- First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean
- Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan
Cooperative
- First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean
- Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan
- Third place: Tyler Horn, Justin Ferry, and Marshall Verette
Apprentice Level
Written Test
- First place: Blaine Preuit
- Third place: Zack Gough
- Fourth place: Daniel Wilson
Hurt Man Rescue
- First place: Blaine Preuit
- Third place: Zack Gough
Pole Climb
- Second place: Chayton Boyd
- Fourth place: Matt Romero
Insulator Change
- Second place: Zachary McFee
Transformer Bank Wire-up
- First place: Matt Mabry
- Second place: Colton Harris
- Third place: Chayton Boyd
- Fourth place: Zachary McFee
- Fifth place: Zack Gough
Overall Apprentice
- First place: Blaine Preuit
- Second place: Zack Gough
- Third place: Daniel Wilson
Barbecue
- First place (Overall): Daniel Friesenhahn,Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard
- First place: (Brisket): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard
- Third place (Ribs): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard
Youth Obstacle Course (ages 8-11)
- Third place: Lane Hernandez, son of PEC journeyworker David Hernandez
More information is available at pec.coop. Those interested in careers at PEC can view openings and apply at jobs.pec.coop.