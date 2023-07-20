PEC teams qualify for world lineman’s rodeo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative journeyworker team of Tyler Horn (left), Marshall Verette, and Justin Ferry, all of Marble Falls, qualified for the international lineman’s rodeo in October after placing in the Co-op Competition Division at the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin on July 15. Photo courtesy of PEC

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative journeyman team from Marble Falls placed third out of 25 teams in the Co-op Competition Division of the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo on July 15 at Nolte Island Park in Seguin. They qualified to compete in the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Spring Branch in April.

The three-man team consists of Justin Ferry, Tyler Horn, and Marshall Verette, who placed sixth overall in the competition and will also compete at the International Lineman’s Rodeo from Oct. 11-14 in Overland Park, Kansas.

The PEC Lineman’s Rodeo Team took home 29 awards in total and first place in 11 events, including Overall Journeyman and Apprentice as well as in the Cooperative category. For PEC, this year’s event was one of the most successful on record.

“We’re committed to fostering a culture of safety and excellence at PEC, and this competition clearly demonstrates the dedication that our lineworkers show each day to serve our membership,” said Eddie Dauterive, PEC’s chief operations officer. “We’re incredibly proud of our rodeo team and grateful for their efforts, both here at the Texas rodeo and in the field.”

The team is now focused on taking their skills to the national level as they prepare to compete against the best in the world at the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall.

Team PEC’s results from the 2023 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo are listed below. A complete list of results from the statewide competition is available at tlra.org/results.

Journeyman

Hurt Man Rescue

First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean

Pole Climb

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan

Obstacle Pole

First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan

Transformer Change-out

First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean

Overall

First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan

Cooperative

First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan

Third place: Tyler Horn, Justin Ferry, and Marshall Verette

Apprentice Level

Written Test

First place: Blaine Preuit

Third place: Zack Gough

Fourth place: Daniel Wilson

Hurt Man Rescue

First place: Blaine Preuit

Third place: Zack Gough

Pole Climb

Second place: Chayton Boyd

Fourth place: Matt Romero

Insulator Change

Second place: Zachary McFee

Transformer Bank Wire-up

First place: Matt Mabry

Second place: Colton Harris

Third place: Chayton Boyd

Fourth place: Zachary McFee

Fifth place: Zack Gough

Overall Apprentice

First place: Blaine Preuit

Second place: Zack Gough

Third place: Daniel Wilson

Barbecue

First place (Overall): Daniel Friesenhahn,Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard

First place: (Brisket): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard

Third place (Ribs): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard

Youth Obstacle Course (ages 8-11)

Third place: Lane Hernandez, son of PEC journeyworker David Hernandez

More information is available at pec.coop. Those interested in careers at PEC can view openings and apply at jobs.pec.coop.

