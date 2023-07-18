Several local students receive Spicewood Arts scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spicewood Arts announced the 15 winners of its 2023 scholarships. Six graduating high school seniors, including three from Marble Falls High School, and nine returning winners of previous scholarships will each receive $1,500.

The scholarships go to students who are pursuing an education in an arts-related field. To qualify, applicants must submit samples of their work and show proof of art classes, competitions, grades, and financial need.

The 2023 high school winners are:

Emma Boerm, Marble Falls

Aaron Faehnle, Marble Falls

Maia Pacini, Marble Falls

Autumn Forgey, Lake Travis

Madison Macliver, Lake Travis

Aerin Taylor, Lake Travis

Alumni winners are:

Maile Carballo

Rae Flores

Madison Jensen

Emma Morelli

Macy Dot Neal

Abigail Storm

Chloe Storm

Claire Thessen

Eula Tomamao

With this year’s awards, Spicewood Arts has doled out more than $150,000 in total and the number of scholarships given yearly has more than doubled, according to a media release from the nonprofit announcing the winners. The scholarships are supported by the Spicewood Arts annual fundraiser in February and individual donations throughout the year.

Spicewood Arts began in 2000 and presents six concerts each year as well as sponsors other programs supporting the arts, including artist of the month, school programs, and the purchase of school art supplies.

The 2023-24 concert season begins in September. The nonprofit also hopes to bring back its annual outdoor Spicewood Art Festival in 2023.

For more information on Spicewood Arts, visit spicewoodarts.org.

