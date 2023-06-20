Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center to expand

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is looking to expand its services when it builds a new facility next door to its current location at 1001 N. Hill Street in Burnet. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is making plans for a new facility next door to its current location at 1001 N. Hill Street in Burnet.

The new building will provide expanded space for forensic interviews, counseling rooms, medical examination facilities, and administrative offices, according to a media release issued by HCCAC.

“It will serve as a safe haven for children and families during their journey towards healing and justice,” read the release.

The project will be funded through a $4.98 million community development block grant awarded in April by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The grant will be facilitated by the city of Burnet.

Construction for the project will be handled by San Antonio-based contractor Greco Construction, Inc.

“We are thrilled to partner with Greco Construction, Inc. on this crucial project,” HCCAC Executive Director Kim Winkler said in the release. “Their professionalism, dedication to craftsmanship, and commitment to community values align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will create a state-of-the-art facility that will support our efforts to protect and heal child abuse victims.”

Officials at Greco are equally excited to partner with the nonprofit.

“We are honored to be selected as the contractor for the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center’s new building,” Greco Construction CEO Darrel Greco said. “Our team is excited to contribute our 45 years of expertise and craftsmanship to create a space that will positively impact the lives of child abuse victims. We are committed to completing the project on time and to the highest standards of quality.”

The nonprofit plans to work collaboratively with Greco Construction to ensure the successful completion of a first-class facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction phase of the new facility will be held in the near future.

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center serves child victims of sexual abuse and their non-offending family members in a five-county area, which includes Burnet, Blanco, Lampasas, Llano, and San Saba counties.

To donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.

