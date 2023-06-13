Llano County inmate found dead; man faced 50 years for child sex assault

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Llano County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on June 8. Jesse Alexander Napolez, 36, had been sentenced to 50 years in prison on child sexual assault charges, to which he pleaded guilty in May.

Jail staff discovered Napolez hanging in his cell while they served dinner, according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release. LCSO personnel immediately attempted to revive Napolez but were unsuccessful, the release said. He was pronounced dead later that day by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Lisa Simpson.

Napolez pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 9 for the repeated abuse of a relative who was 8 years old at the time the abuse began.

Napolez was scheduled to be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on June 9, the day after he was found dead, to begin his 50-year sentence. He would have been eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

