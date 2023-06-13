SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Llano County inmate found dead; man faced 50 years for child sex assault

06/13/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Jesse Napolez

Jesse Napolez, 36, of Llano County.

A Llano County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on June 8. Jesse Alexander Napolez, 36, had been sentenced to 50 years in prison on child sexual assault charges, to which he pleaded guilty in May

Jail staff discovered Napolez hanging in his cell while they served dinner, according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release. LCSO personnel immediately attempted to revive Napolez but were unsuccessful, the release said. He was pronounced dead later that day by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Lisa Simpson. 

Napolez pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 9 for the repeated abuse of a relative who was 8 years old at the time the abuse began.

Napolez was scheduled to be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on June 9, the day after he was found dead, to begin his 50-year sentence. He would have been eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death. 

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Tommy Crane new Marble Falls fire chief

06/13/23 | Nathan Bush

NEW BIZ: Suds Deluxe construction should start in winter 2023

06/12/23 | Nathan Bush

Save Lake LBJ public meeting on dredging proposal June 15

06/12/23 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *