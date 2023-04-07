Burnet County receives stellar review in annual audit

Certified public accountant Todd Pruitt gave Burnet County a stellar financial review for its 2022 audit, which he presented to the Commissioners Court on March 28. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County was given a clean bill of financial health for 2022 in a review of its annual audit during the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting on March 28. Todd Pruitt of Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP made the presentation and commended the county on its financial management.

“You really have the best results you can hope for,” Pruitt told the Commissioners Court. “You’ve got a clean opinion on your financial statement, no significant deficiencies in your internal controls over preparing the financial statements. You have a clean opinion on the audit of both the federal and state programs that we tested, and there were no questioned costs that we identified over the course of the audit.”

A thorough financial report showed Burnet County’s massive financial growth in recent years, which is best understood through increases in the county’s annual fund balances, Pruitt said.

The county increased its total fund balance of $22,090,134 in 2021 to $33,799,177 in 2022 — an $11,709,043 difference, or 53 percent increase.

“I do want to compliment our auditor, Mrs. Karin Smith, for her work and her office for providing all of the information needed to build the report and for maintaining a clean bill of health (for the county),” Commissioner Joe Don Dockery said at the close of Pruitt’s presentation.

