Phoenix Center trauma-informed parenting webinar April 15

The Phoenix Center is hosting a free, trauma-informed parenting webinar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to help parents of children who have experienced trauma better understand the science behind psychological pain.

Facilitator Chali Henderson, a licensed professional counselor at the Phoenix Center, will lead the discussion. She will touch on the neurobiology of trauma and specific parenting strategies to deploy for hard-to-reach children who have experienced trauma.

Henderson will also teach parents about the impact that trauma can have on child development, learning, and behavior.

Organizers plan for a one-hour lunch break during the presentation. Time has also been set aside for a question-and-answer session for parents who want to learn more about the topics discussed.

If you’re unable to attend the event, a $60 recording of the presentation will be available for purchase on the Highland Lakes nonprofit’s website.

Space is limited. Interested parents may sign up for the webinar online. To learn more, email sarah@phoenixtx.org.

