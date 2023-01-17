MFISD honoring trustee’s legacy with day of service Feb. 24

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees member Rick Edwards died in May 2022. He had served on the board since 2009. The district is honoring Edwards’ legacy with a day of service on Feb. 24. File photos

Educators, students, and families are invited to participate in the Rick Edwards Day of Service on Feb. 24, organized by the Marble Falls Independent School District and the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The day will honor the legacy of the MFISD Board of Trustees member who died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage in May 2022.

“Mr. Edwards was more than a trustee, he was a pillar of generous love to his family, the district, community, and all who knew him,” said MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen in a media release. “He was passionate about his community, primarily the work of schools in the lives of children.”

Students at all campuses will participate. Younger children will be in classrooms making cards, writing letters, drawing pictures, and assembling care packages. Older students will serve outside their campuses at local nonprofits, parks, and businesses.

A former board president, Edwards was elected in 2009. He served three terms before stepping down in 2017 for family reasons. In June 2018, the board appointed him to the vacant Place 2 seat.

During his time on the school board, Edwards advocated for the advancement of all students in the district.

“He believed in investing in the well-being of children as individual human beings with hopes and dreams, as well as the systems that nurture safety and intellectual achievement,” Allen said.

