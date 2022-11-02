SUBSCRIBE NOW

Granite Shoals council adjusts meeting schedule for holidays

11/02/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals City Council will meet on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays for the remainder of 2022 to accommodate the coming holiday season.

The last three meetings of the year are scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 16, Nov. 30, and Dec. 14 at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

At the Oct. 25 meeting, Councilor Samantha Ortis proposed the council meet as much as possible during the last months of 2022 to handle city business. Last year, the council met only once a month in November and December because of the holidays. 

“I feel, given the state of where we are as a city and the things we are trying to do moving forward, it would be in our best interest to continue to meet twice a month for the rest of the year so that we can start getting things done and move forward,” she said.

The council worked out acceptable meeting times, switching to Wednesdays at the request of Mayor Aaron Garcia and moving the dates to avoid Thanksgiving and Christmas.

