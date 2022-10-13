SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cool, wet weather coming

10/13/22 | DailyTrib.com

Cooler, wetter weather is on its way. The strongest cold front to hit Central Texas since March is expected to move through the Highland Lakes late Sunday, Oct. 16, into early Monday. 

Rain chances increase on Sunday, but the front is moving more slowly than first predicted, according to the National Weather Service. 

The weekend is expected to be hot and muggy despite a brief drop in temperatures early Friday morning. 

Rain chances increase after 1 p.m. Sunday, but temperatures will remain in the low 90s until the evening and then drop to 65 degrees.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s on Monday and fall to around 70 on Tuesday and 71 on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise to the high 70s and low 80s by Thursday, Oct. 20. 

Chilly nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s are in the Hill Country forecast from Sunday through Wednesday.

Rainfall is expected to be between one-half inch to an inch between Sunday and Monday. Rain chances dry up on Tuesday, leading to a mostly sunny and pleasantly cool week.

