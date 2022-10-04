Burnet High School student charged with making terroristic threat

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Burnet High School student was charged with making a terroristic threat on Oct. 2 via a social media post. Police determined students were not in danger. Photo by Stennis Shotts

A Burnet High School student was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a terroristic threat charge after a post he made on social media. A joint investigation between the Burnet Police Department and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect presented no credible danger, but the threat was taken seriously.

A terroristic threat charge can range from a Class B misdemeanor with up to six months in jail and $2,000 in fines to a third-degree felony with 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the case was referred to the Burnet County Juvenile Probation Department. The teen will be under that department’s supervision for the duration of the preliminary investigation pending the findings of the juvenile court.

The Burnet Police Department was made aware of a Snapchat post Saturday night from the suspect that depicted what appeared to be an assault rifle and the text “School finna be crazy Monday.” Finna is slang for “fixing to.”

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District was notified, and law enforcement worked alongside the district until the teen was taken into custody by a police department investigator on Sunday morning.

According to Police Chief Brian Lee, it was determined no serious or ongoing threat was posed to student safety at Burnet High School after a series of interviews with the suspect.

“You could call this the best outcome,” Lee said. “You always breathe easier when something like this gets resolved.”

However, he emphasized the importance of following up on all threats of this nature.

“Any threat that we get towards the school, we’re going to treat it like a credible threat until we learn otherwise,” he said.

Lee also noted that his officers have undergone extensive active shooter response training through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program.

“Our entire department will be ALERRT trained by the end of October,” he said. “We’ve teamed up with the fire department to learn how to perform tactical medic responses if we were ever to have an incident.”

dakota@thepicayune.com