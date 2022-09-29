Burnet’s Esprit de Corps regional champ

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School’s Esprit de Corps (left) participates in a full retreat after winning the Class 2A title at a regional Bands of America competition Sept. 24 in Austin. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps won the Class 2A title at a regional Bands of America competition Sept. 24 at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin.

Esprit de Corps consists of the Burnet High School band and Highlandettes dance team.

“I am incredibly proud of our students and staff,” band director Joseph Cox said in a Facebook post. “Also, I am thankful for our support system including our boosters, administration, transportation, and community. It takes a village and we have the best!”

Outperforming several larger area schools, the Burnet group was awarded a score of 63.800 — the highest it has ever received at the competition, Cox said.

Esprit de Corps won all three judgment categories within its division: Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual, and Outstanding General Effect.

The night before the Austin performance, the squad’s loud and melodic tunes helped will the Burnet Bulldogs football team to victory in a wild 49-48 contest on the road against the Early Longhorns.

No easy feat, band and drill team members marched and danced approximately 50,000 steps, performing three separate times across two, 17-hour days. After traveling over 260 miles in that stretch, Cox was pleased with his squad’s perseverance.

“While the accolades are great, the things I am most proud of happened behind the scenes,” he said.

Up next, the Esprit de Corps travels to Cedar Park to participate in the Vista Ridge Marching Festival at Gupton Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1. The band’s preliminary performance is at 4:15 p.m. You can purchase tickets online.

