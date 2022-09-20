BCISD begins strategic planning process, honors board president

Andy Feild (right) received the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s annual award, which was named for him at the board’s regular meeting Sept. 19. The Andy Feild Spirit, Pride, and Honor Award of Distinction was given to Feild to recognize his 25 years on the board as well as his achievements as a Burnet school student. Courtesy photo

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District will hold a strategic planning town hall on Monday, Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. in the library at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile. Students, staff, parents, and residents are invited to review the strategic planning process and give feedback on the district’s strengths, the challenges it faces, and the attributes to include in a profile of a Burnet High School graduate.

BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett announced the beginning of the strategic planning process at the board’s regular meeting Monday, Sept. 19. A steering committee of students, staff, parents, and residents will be asked “to develop a vision and agreed-upon goals to guide our work as a district for the next 3-5 years,” he said.

The board adopted the last strategic plan in 2018.

“I think we can all agree that the world is a different place today than five years ago,” McBurnett said. “By engaging in the strategic planning process, we want to reach agreement around intended outcomes and results and assess and adjust the district’s direction in response to a changing environment. In short, we want to define the particular place we want to be as a district in the future and map out how we intend to get there.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Board President Andy Feild was honored in two different ways. He was named the recipient of the district’s annual award given to a BCISD staff or board member who exemplifies spirit, pride, and honor through their actions, words, and volunteerism. The award was also named after him.

“From this day forward, the award will be named the Andy Feild Spirit, Pride, and Honor Award of Distinction,” McBurnett said in a report on the meeting. “The honoree, through the way they live their life, will demonstrate to others what it means to make Spirit, Pride, and Honor come to life. Andy Feild is the epitome of Spirit, Pride, and Honor.”

Feild has been on the school board since 1997 and board president since 2005. As a Burnet High School student, he was selected by the faculty as the 1965-66 Best All Around Male Student. He was a captain on the football team and president of the FFA.

The board also recognized students of the month at Burnet and Quest high schools. Burnet students for the month of September are Brett Nelson and Jennifer Suarez, who were selected from the math department. The Quest student for August/September is Ava Viergutz.

Nominations for the 10th BCISD Hall of Honor are now being accepted and can be submitted electronically. In February, the district will honor four individuals in the categories of Distinguished Burnet High School Graduate, Distinguished Burnet High School Athlete, Distinguished Former School Board Member, and Distinguished Former Employee. Nominees should be individuals who have brought great honor to themselves and BCISD, McBurnett said.

