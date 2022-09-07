SUBSCRIBE NOW

Super Taco theft causes $400 in damages

09/07/22 | DailyTrib.com
Super Taco in Marble Falls

Super Taco at 2200 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls was robbed overnight on Sunday, Sept. 4. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Someone broke into the Super Taco Mexican restaurant in Marble Falls overnight Sept. 4, causing about $400 in damages. The thief or thieves cut the eatery’s phone lines and stole a cash register.

They came in through an unlocked window late Sunday night, said Marble Falls Police Department Capt. Trisha Ratliff.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing as officers look through footage from surveillance cameras set up near the crime scene.

Ratliff offered advice to local businesses to protect against burglaries.

“Commercial burglaries do occur within the city but are generally a result of an unlocked door or window during non-business hours,” she said. “We would encourage all businesses to be vigilant in securing their establishments.”

Ratliff also noted the importance of security cameras.

“The installation of surveillance equipment can be a helpful investigative tool once a crime is committed but, in some instances, can also serve as a deterrent to prevent such crimes from occurring,” she said.

