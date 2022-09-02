GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 5, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing and possible action regarding fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate and budget

renewal of contract between city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Area EMS

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

review of proposed noise ordinance

revision of construction ordinance

review of water system

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on phases 1b and 1c of Parks Improvement Plan

action on memorandum of understanding between EDC and Burnet County for use of Frank Fickett Center as polling location

executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center

editor@thepicayune.com