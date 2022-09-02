GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 5, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing and possible action regarding fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate and budget
- renewal of contract between city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Area EMS
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven
- review of proposed noise ordinance
- revision of construction ordinance
- review of water system
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on phases 1b and 1c of Parks Improvement Plan
- action on memorandum of understanding between EDC and Burnet County for use of Frank Fickett Center as polling location
- executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center
