GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 5, 2022

09/02/22

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing and possible action regarding fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate and budget
  • renewal of contract between city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Area EMS

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • review of proposed noise ordinance
  • revision of construction ordinance
  • review of water system

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on phases 1b and 1c of Parks Improvement Plan
  • action on memorandum of understanding between EDC and Burnet County for use of Frank Fickett Center as polling location
  • executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center

