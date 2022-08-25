Marble Falls Mustangs open season against Pflugerville Connally

The Marble Falls Mustangs open the season against Pflugerville Connally on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Austin. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Mustangs kick off the 2022 football season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, against the Pflugerville Connally Cougars at The Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan St. in Pflugerville. You can listen to the game live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY mobile app. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.

Mustangs head coach Brian Herman spoke with KBEY about the season opener.

“Each year, I hope we can start the season off the same way we finish the season with that same level of excitement and energy because the kids really thrive on it,” he said. “They ate it up.”

With several key players graduating last season, this year’s Mustangs will look a lot different. While the team is young, Herman isn’t concerned about depth.

“We’ve got about 45 names on the roster, 30 of them will get significant minutes, the rest will play reserve type roles, but there’s just so many,” he said. “There’s not a true standout. There’s not necessarily a go-to guy or one we have to lean on more than another.”

In his fourth year at Marble Falls, Herman’s run-heavy Slot-T offense is fully installed. Rather than teaching a new system, many of his players have grown and developed in the Slot-T, making it easier for Herman as the team enters into its contest against the Cougars.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “We’re taking what we’ve been doing and seeing where our strengths and weaknesses are and trying to highlight those.”

Herman continued.

“It’s the same set of plays,” he said. “Its just a matter of how we use our personnel.”

During his interview with KBEY, Herman alluded to the fact that his team is a little banged up heading into the first week.

“I can’t go into all the details, but we won’t be at full strength going into game one,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of feeling it out and seeing who’s ready, so there will be a lot of big eyes, and that makes me a little anxious.”

Compared to last year, this is a major change.

“The last couple of years, we’ve had strong returners and that we felt pretty confident that they were ready and that they knew what the roles were and what we could expect from them,” Herman said. “It’s going to be like opening a Christmas present and finding out what we’re going to get.”

MUSTANGS 2022 SCHEDULE

All games on Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Aug. 25 (Thursday, 7 p.m.) at Pflugerville Connally

Sept. 2 vs. Brownwood

Sept. 9 vs. Killeen Chaparral (homecoming)

Sept. 16 vs. Kerrville Tivy

Sept. 23 (7 p.m.) at Fredericksburg

Sept. 30 BYE

DISTRICT

Oct. 7 at Canyon Lake

Oct. 14 vs. Burnet

Oct. 21 at Taylor

Oct. 28 vs. Lampasas

Nov. 4 at Davenport

