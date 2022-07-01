July Picayune bursting with Independence Day celebrations and more

The Picayune Magazine knows where to celebrate America’s 245th birthday in the Highland Lakes. If it’s not already in your mailbox, pick up a free copy of the magazine at any of the local businesses listed below or flip through the digital version online to find locations, times, and dates for the best community celebrations. And not all of the Independent Day events are on July 4. We’ve got the scoop.

We also have the AquaBoom schedule from the Kingsland Chamber of Commerce on page 4.

A two-page spread on pages 6-7 lists all of the community fireworks and parades along with some safety tips when shooting off your own fireworks. Remember: Sales and use of aerial fireworks have been banned in the unincorporated areas of Burnet County as well as the cities of Marble Falls, Cottonwood Shores, and Horseshoe Bay due to dry conditions.

Once you’ve marked your calendar for Fourth of July events you want to attend, check out our Short List of events on page 28 for other happenings across the Highland Lakes. We have the details on the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series, the Globe Theatre summer movies series, and a list of bands scheduled to play in a variety of venues around the area.

A more complete — and continually updated — list can be found online on the 101HighlandLakes.com calendar.

Turn to page 8 for “Goats on the Go,” a story about renting goats to come chomp away the invasive plant species taking over your landscape or just to keep the grass down.

Speaking of events, get ready for the Marble Falls Rodeo by reading all about rodeo announcer Ricky Bindseil on page 10. As a professional announcer, the Marble Falls resident called the Burnet County Rodeo and travels around the state and beyond, entertaining and educating the crowds on the action and athletes in the arena. He will be the voice of the Marble Falls Rodeo on July 15-16.

New businesses are popping up to clean up invasive zebra mussels plaguing the Highland Lakes. Most of the zebra mussel extraction attention in the past has been on Lake Travis, but some local entrepreneurs are scraping docks and boats from lakes Buchanan to Marble Falls. Read more about it on page 12.

That’s My Job on page 14 features a Marble Falls gym owner who teaches mixed martial arts and other combat sports.

This month’s Picayune People on page 16 shines the spotlight on a retiree who pioneered disaster recovery planning around the world, work that included the Oklahoma City bombing, 9/11, and a list of major fires, hurricanes, and more.

George Strait made the Brush with Fame feature this month on page 18, pictured with a local couple from Buchanan Dam, while a Burnet librarian recommends a humorous, murderous book to read on page 20 in the Book Nook column.

Burnet photographer Martelle Luedecke of Luedecke Photography was Out and About, snapping pictures in Johnson Park in Marble Falls during a performance of Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. She also attended the Highland Lakes Equality Fest in Marble Falls and the Summer Blast put on by Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 in Burnet. Her photos are on pages 30-31.

If you’re wondering Where in the World the Picayune traveled, check out page 32. Several different issues showed up in Italy, Utah, the Bahamas, and Switzerland!

Keep on turning the page, because that’s not all. The back of the book is crammed with classified ads for a variety of services for every home and business. Shop the bargains from pages 33-38.

