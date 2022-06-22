Raises, new positions at Burnet schools

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a 3-percent, across-the-board pay raise for staff during its regular meeting Monday, June 20. District administration recommended the raise during a previous meeting.

The increase adds up to $309,311 to the 2022-23 budget.

The board also approved starting the minimum auxiliary pay grade at $13 per hour and the minimum clerical pay grade at $14 per hour, with a goal to make both $15 per hour during the upcoming school year.

The district is also bumping up the daily rate for certified substitute teachers to $100. Subs also can earn an incentive pay based on the percentage of days they work during a semester. The incentive pay ranges from $1,100 to $1,700.

Also approved were several new positions across the district:

one additional Burnet High School agriculture science teacher;

one additional high school health science or arts audio/visual teacher;

one additional high school family consumer science teacher;

three high school special education instructional partners;

and one additional R.J. Richey Elementary School special education inclusion instructional partner.

“With the approval of these new positions, in the past two years, the administration has recommended and the board has approved 34 new campus positions and three new district administrative positions to include coordinator of Academic Recovery, assistant director of Transportation, and assistant director of Facilities and Operations,” Superintendent Keith McBurnett stated in an email regarding the board meeting.

The board also celebrated Administrative Assistant Sharon Schwartz’s 31-year career with the district. She’s served the last 22 years in her current role and is retiring as of June 30.

Jessi Perez is the new administrative assistant. She began working alongside Schwartz on June 6 to ensure a smooth transition, McBurnett said.

