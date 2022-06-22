LCRA accepting applications for community grants in July

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lower Colorado River Authority in May presented a $20,572 community grant to the Tow Volunteer Fire Department for a rainwater collection system and storage tank at the Eldorado Fire Station. The LCRA is accepting applications for more community grants from July 1-31. File photo

Highland Lakes nonprofits may apply for grants from the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Community Development Partnership Program from July 1-31. The majority of the grants are for $25,000 or less, although some go up to $50,000.

The LCRA’s grant program awarded more than $815,000 in the spring of 2022 for 36 projects, such as purchasing new vehicles and equipment for first responders, making renovations to historic buildings, and improving parks and community centers.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations. Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost.

The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and also improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovation, or purchasing equipment.

The Tow Volunteer Fire Department recently received a $20,572 grant for its rainwater collection and storage system. The department contributed $5,143 toward the project.

“Putting in this tank is going to dramatically increase the amount of water we have available to us,” said Jim Simmons, the VFD’s secretary and treasurer, in May when the LCRA presented the grant check. “Water is a big issue, and this grant is going to make a whole lot of difference for us.”

The city of Granite Shoals was awarded a $25,000 grant from the LCRA in partnership with the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in May to upgrade restrooms at one of the city’s parks.

Organizations may apply online as well as learn about eligibility requirements. For more information, email grants@lcra.org or call 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

