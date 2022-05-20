Rain possible with coming cool front

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes could get some relief from high temperatures and dry weather over the weekend and into the following week, but residents first will have to endure highs in the upper 90s on Friday-Saturday, May 20-21.

According to the National Weather Service, a cool front moving through the area on Saturday evening could bring rain and much lower temperatures. In fact, the service anticipates a high of 80 degrees on Sunday, almost 20 degrees lower than recent highs. It should remain in the low to mid-80s through midweek.

The front also could bring much-needed rain to the Highland Lakes. NWS officials predict a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday night and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.

Rain chances continue into next week, increasing to 50-60 percent on Monday and Tuesday before tapering off, according to the NWS.

Before the rain and cooler temperatures arrive, the Highland Lakes can expect highs in the upper 90s and possibly 100 degrees Friday and Saturday. The NWS predicts a 10-20 percent chance of rain both days.

editor@thepicayune.com