No cellphones for Burnet middle schoolers

18 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Burnet Middle School students won’t be able to use their cellphones on campus if planned changes to the 2022-23 student handbook are made by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. The Board of Trustees heard about the pending changes during its regular meeting Monday, May 16. 

BCISD elementary school students are already restricted from mobile phone usage on campus.

“This does not represent a change for the elementary campuses, but it is a significant change at BMS,” Superintendent Keith McBurnett said in an email to staff and media.

The district plans to update the handbook in July, but middle school staff have already been alerting families to the cellphone rule change.

Burnet Middle School Principal Jennifer Stewart informed parents on April 25 of the change and provided a way for them to ask questions and give feedback. Stewart also held a parent meeting on May 3.

Burnet High School administration will continue to allow students to use their mobile phones during passing periods and lunch. In classes, however, phones are reserved for instructional purposes and only with teacher permission.

The high school is considering how to limit mobile phones during class now that students have Chromebooks with internet service.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Board Trustees Earl Foster and Andy Feild were sworn in to office after being re-elected May 7. The board held officer elections with Feild selected as president, Angela Moore as vice president, and Foster as secretary. 

The board also handed out 75 certificates to students for their achievements over the past year, including a number championships, competitions, and other honors.

