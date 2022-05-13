Total lunar eclipse visible May 15

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, will give the moon a scarlet glow between 9:28 p.m. and 11:29 p.m., creating what the Farmers’ Almanac calls a blood moon.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow as the sun, moon, and Earth all align. The moon turns red because the blue and green of the sun’s rays scatter when they reach Earth. Only the orange and red colors remain visible.

“The glow we can see is caused by all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth shining on the moon at the same time,” according to NASA. “The color of the eclipse varies depending upon the sunrise/sunset conditions around the Earth.”

South America and the eastern part of North America will have the best views, although most of North America will be able to see it. Another total lunar eclipse will occur on Nov. 8. The next one won’t happen until March 2025.

The May blood moon will appear full for three days, beginning to visibly wane after Tuesday, May 17.

Lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to view with the naked eye. If clouds block your view, you can always watch via a livestream on the NASA YouTube channel.

The Great American Solar Eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and will last 4 minutes and 27 seconds. Central Texas, including the Highland Lakes, will provide the best viewing in the world.

