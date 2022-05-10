Gas prices trend upward again after EU proposes ban on Russian oil

The average price of regular unleaded gas per gallon in Burnet County as of Tuesday, May 10, was $4.049. In Llano County, the average price per gallon was $4.024. Buddy Valero at U.S. 281 and Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls was selling regular unleaded for $3.99 a gallon at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Gas is on the rise again after a brief dip in April. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.37 as of Tuesday, May 10, an increase of more than 25 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, according to AAA. The average price of gas in Texas as of Tuesday was $4.07 a gallon, a 10-cent increase from just the day before.

“This week, drivers noticed prices on the rise due to the crude oil market still reacting to the war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber in a media release. “While it is difficult to say how high prices may go, drivers should prepare their vehicles for road trips this summer by performing recommended maintenance, which can help improve fuel economy and maximize safety.”

Crude prices rose last week after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months and refined product imports by the end of 2022. The United States banned purchases of Russian oil and natural gas in March. The price of oil accounts for about 60 percent of the price of gas at the pump. As of Monday, May 9, it was selling at $109.8 per barrel. The price fluctuates almost hourly.

Texans are paying the ninth-lowest gas prices on average across the country.

In Burnet County, the average price of regular unleaded gas per gallon was $4.049 on Tuesday. In Llano County, it was $4.024.

Prices at local stations as of Tuesday, according to gasbuddy.com, were:

MARBLE FALLS

Murphy USA, 2612 U.S. 281 — $3.99

Sunoco and Stripes, 3501 U.S. 281 North — $3.96

Valero, 1703 RR 1431 West — $3.98

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West — $3.99

GRANITE SHOALS

Buck’s, 8037 RR 1431 — $3.99

BURNET

Exxon, 2751 Texas 29 West — $4.19

Shell, 1017 E. Polk St. — $3.99

Valero, 101 N. Water St. — $3.99

LLANO

VP Racing Fuels, 100 W. Young St. — $4.19

Chevron, 403 W. Young St. — $4.15

Short Stop, 1501 Ford St. — $4.26

Sunoco & Stripes, 901 Bessemer Ave. — $3.96

