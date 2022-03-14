Workforce program to help get ahead financially begins March 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Workforce Network Inc. is taking applications for its upcoming Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World program. Classes begin Tuesday, March 22, and run 20 weeks. Program meetings are from 5:30-8 p.m. each Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Sponsored and facilitated by Workforce Network Inc., the free program provides eligible Highland Lakes adults a chance to bring financial stability into their lives.

“It’s not your typical class,” explained Gail Davalos, Workforce Director of Stakeholder Relations. “It’s not a facilitator up there giving how-to’s. It’s a self-discovery class where (participants) go through a facilitated process of looking at their own lives, looking at economic classes, and then building resources.”

Applicants must be English-speaking adults ages 18 and older. Additional eligibility requirements include having reliable transportation, being substance free, and living in the Highland Lakes.

Those interested in participating in the 20-week course may contact 361-533-2462 or fcthird@gmail.com for more information. Applicants will be interviewed by program facilitators before being enrolled. The target participation goal for the class is 12 people.

Class attendees will work with instructors both one on one and in a group setting to determine attainable ways to bring stability into various areas of their lives. The program also provides facilitators an opportunity to learn what resources are needed by residents.

“We’re going to learn from (program participants) about what our community can do as a whole to improve community relationships and opportunities,” Davalos said.

Once enrolled, participants will receive a $25 H-E-B gift card as well as a free meal during each program meeting. Free childcare also will be provided.

Additional program sponsors include The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp., Centerline Services, and First United Bank.

For more information, call 361-533-2462 or email fcthird@gmail.com.

