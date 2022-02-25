Support Community Press

County fair scholarship applications open to seniors

6 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Graduating seniors in public, private, and home schools living in Burnet County may apply for the Rosalyn Lackey Memorial Scholarship. The deadline is April 30.

Applications can be downloaded and printed from the Burnet County Area Fair website.

The scholarship will be presented to the winning applicant June 17 during the fair awards at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet.

The 2022 Burnet County Area Fair is June 17-18. View a schedule of events and exhibit divisions on the event’s website.

