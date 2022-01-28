GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 31

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Marble Falls City Council

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: update on the status of the Downtown Master Plan and City Hall project

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a preliminary plat establishing Panther Hollow Commercial Development on 9.74 acres

discussion and action on a preliminary plat for Arrive Marble Falls on 24.78 acres

discussion and action on awarding a professional services agreement for third-party services for short-term rentals administration and Hotel Occupancy Tax Collections

Thursday, Feb. 3

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

