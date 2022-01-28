GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 31
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Marble Falls City Council
5 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda: update on the status of the Downtown Master Plan and City Hall project
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on a preliminary plat establishing Panther Hollow Commercial Development on 9.74 acres
- discussion and action on a preliminary plat for Arrive Marble Falls on 24.78 acres
- discussion and action on awarding a professional services agreement for third-party services for short-term rentals administration and Hotel Occupancy Tax Collections
Thursday, Feb. 3
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.