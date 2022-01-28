Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 31

12 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Marble Falls City Council

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: update on the status of the Downtown Master Plan and City Hall project

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a preliminary plat establishing Panther Hollow Commercial Development on 9.74 acres
  • discussion and action on a preliminary plat for Arrive Marble Falls on 24.78 acres 
  • discussion and action on awarding a professional services agreement for third-party services for short-term rentals administration and Hotel Occupancy Tax Collections 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Burnet County GOP primary candidates speak at public forum 

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

PEC pole replacement almost complete in Marble Falls area

12 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Granite Shoals lifts new water tower tank into place

14 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.