Faith teams split games with Allen Academy

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys’ basketball team got a 59-32 district road win against Bryan Allen Academy on Jan. 21, two weeks after the Flames last took the court due to byes and a COVID-19 outbreak at an opposing school.

Faith is now 6-8 overall and 2-0 in District 4-2A of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The Flames were set to play state-ranked Bryan St. Joseph on Jan. 11, but that school was dealing with COVID-19 issues and had to postpone the game until Feb. 9 at Faith Academy.

Before last Friday, the Flames had not played since Jan. 7, a 70-62 win against the UIL’s Thorndale.

“They were ready to play (against Allen Academy),” Faith head coach Zakk Revelle said. “We didn’t have any letdown.”

Faith led 9-8 after the first quarter, and the game was tied at 12-12 until six minutes remaining in the second period, when the Flames went on an 18-0 run and never looked back.

“When your identity is defense, the layoff matters, but it’s not as big of a deal,” Revelle said. “Everything was coming from the defensive end. And, we still know we can get better. We gave them some shots we didn’t want to give them.”

Junior post Brock Davis paced the Flames with what Revelle called “a quiet 30 points” because they came from the paint.

“He’s an issue (for opponents),” Revelle said. “He’s big, he’s an athlete, he has a very good feel around the rim. He’s very good at his second move. He shoots really well. His motor doesn’t stop.”

LADY FLAMES

The Lady Flames (6-8, 0-1) lost to Allen Academy 49-35 on Jan. 21. Freshman post Hadley Shipley scored 13 points followed by sophomore forward Claire Pogue, sophomore post Morgan Weems, and sophomore guard Charlee Ehrig with six each. Sophomore guard Elleson Lemburg rounded out the scoring with four points.

UP NEXT

The Lady Flames welcome Austin Waldorf at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at The Fire Pit, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. Waldorf doesn’t have a boys’ team, so the Flames have the night off.

Both Faith Academy teams travel to St. Joseph, 600 S. Coulter Drive in Bryan, on Friday, Jan. 28. The girls take the court at 6 p.m., and the boys follow.

