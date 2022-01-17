Traffic changes as BCISD Student Activity Center construction begins

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s Student Activity Center, located at the corner of Third Street and Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet, begins the week of Jan. 17 and will increase traffic in the area. Image courtesy of BCISD

With construction underway on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s new Student Activity Center, district officials have announced changes to traffic patterns on Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet.

BCISD voters approved a $52 million bond program in May 2021 that included the center complete with an indoor practice facility, locker rooms, weight room, and parking lot. In November, the BCISD Board of Trustees awarded an $11.4 million construction contract to Satterfield & Pontikes.

Construction, which began Monday, Jan. 17, could take up to a year to complete. The center will be located at the corner of Bulldog Stadium Drive and Third Street between the Burnet middle school and high school campuses. The work will affect day-to-day operations.

The first steps of installing fencing and a job trailer will take up a majority of Bulldog Stadium’s reserved parking lot, which will then be off limits to the public. Officials will maintain a “wide path” for foot traffic between the stadium and construction fence.

Construction vehicles and equipment will have access to Bulldog Stadium Drive from FM 963 to Third Street. Traffic on Bulldog Stadium Drive might need to be stopped at times. Officials will strive to limit stoppages from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

BCISD officials are asking staff, parents, and students to limit their use of Bulldog Stadium Drive during construction to avoid traffic stoppages.

“Whether construction is or isn’t taking place, we want to remind everyone of the importance of maintaining a safe speed on Third Street and on Bulldog Stadium Drive, especially with the addition of construction vehicles to the mix of existing staff, parent, and student traffic,” BCISD officials said in a statement.

