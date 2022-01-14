GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 17
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Funding
- discussion and possible action establishing the city’s Public Improvement District (PID) policy
- presentation regarding the first-quarter financial report for Fiscal Year 2022
Marble Falls Independent School District Board
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- public hearing for proposed District of Innovation amendments
- presentation from the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group
- update on the use of ESSER funds
- purchase of air-purifying equipment
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls
- public hearings for both the creation and dissolution of the Roper Ranch PID
- discussion and possible action on citizen appointments to the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
- discussion and update regarding the Lake Marble Falls Subdivision water line as requested by the City Council
- discussion and possible action entering a Professional Services Agreement for engineering services with Aguirre & Fields Engineering for services for the Nature Heights Drive Extension project
Thursday, Jan. 20
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.