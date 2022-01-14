GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Funding

discussion and possible action establishing the city’s Public Improvement District (PID) policy

presentation regarding the first-quarter financial report for Fiscal Year 2022

Marble Falls Independent School District Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing for proposed District of Innovation amendments

presentation from the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group

update on the use of ESSER funds

purchase of air-purifying equipment

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearings for both the creation and dissolution of the Roper Ranch PID

discussion and possible action on citizen appointments to the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee

discussion and update regarding the Lake Marble Falls Subdivision water line as requested by the City Council

discussion and possible action entering a Professional Services Agreement for engineering services with Aguirre & Fields Engineering for services for the Nature Heights Drive Extension project

Thursday, Jan. 20

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com