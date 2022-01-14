Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 17

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 

Horseshoe Bay City Council 

3 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Funding
  • discussion and possible action establishing the city’s Public Improvement District (PID) policy
  • presentation regarding the first-quarter financial report for Fiscal Year 2022

Marble Falls Independent School District Board 

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing for proposed District of Innovation amendments 
  • presentation from the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group 
  • update on the use of ESSER funds 
  • purchase of air-purifying equipment 

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • public hearings for both the creation and dissolution of the Roper Ranch PID 
  • discussion and possible action on citizen appointments to the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
  • discussion and update regarding the Lake Marble Falls Subdivision water line as requested by the City Council
  • discussion and possible action entering a Professional Services Agreement for engineering services with Aguirre & Fields Engineering for services for the Nature Heights Drive Extension project

Thursday, Jan. 20

Cottonwood Shores City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

