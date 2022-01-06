Roper Ranch public hearings rescheduled to Jan. 18

The Marble Falls City Council rescheduled public hearings for both the creation of a new Roper Ranch public improvement district and the dissolution of the existing district during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4. The hearings now will take place during the council’s regular meeting Jan. 18.

“We had a typo in the year date and, with the transparency these things have to go through … we have to get everything right all the way through,” Assistant City Manager Caleb Kraenzel explained.

The Roper Ranch development, located near the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 East, has been in the works since 2020. At that time, Roper Ranch LLC and Ellison Roper Land Corp. entered a conditional development agreement with the city for a 661-acre development. When developers were unable to secure a portion of land needed for the project within the set timeframe, they decided to move forward with a downsized project.

The development is now planned for a 361-acre stretch of land in the same location.

Like the neighboring Thunder Rock housing development, public improvements on the Roper Ranch development will be funded through the creation of a public improvement district, or PID. This allows the issuance of PID bonds, which are repaid by homebuyers in the district.

The Jan. 18 hearings will allow the council to approve the creation of a new PID for the downsized development. A hearing for the dissolution of the existing PID originally planned for the larger development will also take place during the meeting.

