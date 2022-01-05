Support Community Press

Nominate outstanding Burnet-area individuals and businesses

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for outstanding individuals and businesses in the Burnet area “whose accomplishments went above and beyond” in 2021. The deadline is Jan. 12. 

A nomination form can be filled out online. Printed forms may be picked up and returned to the chamber’s office, 101 N. Pierce St., Suite 1, in Burnet.

Winners will be announced at the chamber’s annual awards banquet Feb. 12 at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

Awards will be given for:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Youth of the Year
  • Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year
  • Organization/Non-Profit of the Year
  • Small Business of the Year (up to 30 employees) or Small Business Leader of the Year
  • Large Business of the Year (more than 30 employees) or Large Business Leader of the Year

The nomination form asks for contact information of the person nominating as well as the nominee’s name and a brief statement of their accomplishments in 2021.

For more information, visit the Burnet Chamber of Commerce website or contact 512-756-4297 or info@burnetchamber.org.

