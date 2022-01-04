Support Community Press

Hill Country Hoops Factory youth basketball hits the hardwood

18 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Hill Country Hoops Factory

Elementary-age children wanting to learn the fundamentals of basketball can sign up for the winter season of Hill Country Hoops Factory, which starts Jan. 6. Courtesy photo

Hill Country Hoops Factory’s winter season begins Thursday, Jan. 6, at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. 

The league teaches the basics of the sport and is open to children in the first through sixth grades. Fees are $40 for first- and second-graders and $75 for third through sixth grades. It’s divided into rookies for first and second grades, juniors for third and fourth grades, and seniors for fifth and sixth grades.

Families can register online.

Hill Country Hoops Factory is open to players from Marble Falls, Johnson City, Llano, Burnet, Granite Shoals, and the surrounding communities. It is led by Marble Falls High School girls’ basketball head coach John Berkman and boys’ coach Travis Crain. 

“We’re going to take the model we adopted last year – a skills-and-drills-camp-type environment,” Crain said. “We feel the best way to do that is to have our high school kids and our staffs (lead the program). We want to build awareness and help (the youngsters) with their skills. John and I see this as an extension of our program. We want the young kids to build habits and skills that will help them move up to our level.”

Coaches also will implement competitions in defense, shooting, and dribbling “so they get the most out of the experience,” Crain said. 

Rookies meet from 5:30-7 p.m. in the high school physical eduction gym, while juniors are in the Mustang gym and seniors in Max Copeland Gym from 6-8 p.m. All three gyms are on the high school campus.

“We’ll give the older kids a three-on-three tournament on the first Saturday of February (Feb. 5),” Crain added. 

Email hchoopsfactory@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

Jennifer Fierro

