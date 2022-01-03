Marble Falls Area EMS opens registration for EMT course for adults

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Registration is open for the 2022 Initial EMT Education Program taught by the Marble Falls Area EMS. Those ages 18 years and older can register for the hybrid in-person and online course, which begins Jan. 31, on the Marble Falls Area EMS website.

“This training opens so many doors and opportunities for (students),” said Capt. Michelle Schwake, education coordinator for Marble Falls Area EMS.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. While course costs differ depending on each student’s individual needs, the ballpark price is about $1,500, Schwake said.

The course runs Jan. 31-May 31. Classes are 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month.

The course is made up of online learning and in-person training days. In-person training will be held at the organization’s Central Station, 609 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls.

Once coursework is complete, students can take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians national test to obtain their EMT license. Receiving a NREMT license allows students to pursue professional employment as well as continued education by enrolling in paramedic school and other programs, Schwake said.

This is the second basic education course for adults taught by the Marble Falls Area EMS. The previous class graduated in October 2021. The EMS also offers this training to high school students through a program taught at Marble Falls High School.

For more information, contact Schwake at initialeducation@mfaems.org or 830-693-7277.

brigid@thepicayune.com