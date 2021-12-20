Faith boys’ and girls’ teams lose to New Braunfels Christian Academy

Faith Academy of Marble Falls junior guard Diego Chavira completes a fast break with a layup during the Flames' 63-57 loss to New Braunfels Christian Academy on Dec. 17. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls varsity basketball teams suffered losses to New Braunfels Christian Academy on Dec. 17. The Lady Flames lost 54-38, and the Flames fell 63-57.

The boys’ game was a battle from start to finish with neither team backing down.

At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats led 13-12. Just when it looked like NBCA was going to seize control of the contest after building a 20-14 lead, the Flames (4-3) ended the first half on a 19-6 run led by junior post Brock Davis, who had nine of the points with one assist to senior guard Case Coleman.

At halftime, Faith led 33-26.

The Wildcats erased the deficit by the four-minute mark of the third quarter to tie the contest at 37-37 and ended the period on a 16-5 run for a 53-43 lead headed into the final quarter.

The Flames picked up their defensive intensity and tied the game at 57-57 off of two free throws by junior guard Diego Chavira. But the Wildcats made four of six free throws in the final 43 seconds to escape with the win.

Faith head coach Zakk Revelle credited NBCA for its play and noted his team had only two weeks of practices and games on the hardwood.

“In the third quarter in the first three minutes, we didn’t play super well,” he said. “We’re learning right now. We have a bunch of new guys, and they haven’t been together that long. We’ll come back and be a good team.”

Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore forward Claire Poage takes an outlet pass and looks for a quick bucket during the Lady Flames’ 54-38 loss to New Braunfels Christian Academy on Dec. 17. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

In the girls’ contest, the Lady Wildcats controlled the game from beginning to end.

New Braunfels jumped out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 26-15 lead.

The Lady Wildcats built up a 43-17 lead by the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Flames responded with a 10-0 run with three minutes left in the game.

Faith’s Morgan Weems led the way with two baskets and a steal that ended with a fast-break layup when she passed to sophomore guard Elleson Lehmberg for a bucket. On the next possession, Lehmberg drove to the basket for a score. Sophomore guard Carly Owens found sophomore post Audri Poage for another basket to trim the deficit to 51-36.

New Braunfels closed the game out with three more points and the 54-38 win.

Lady Flames head coach Kat Canada commended her players on their efforts.

“We have to keep playing, and they’re learning how to fight and how to be a varsity team,” she said. “This team has everything we need. We have 11 pieces. Right now, it’s how to specifically put the puzzle together, and we’ll be solid.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com