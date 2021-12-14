Task force looking for stolen vehicles; Corvette spotted in Bertram

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force is seeking information regarding these vehicles, which were reported stolen Monday, Dec. 13, from the Liberty Hill area. The Corvette (bottom left) was spotted that same day in Bertram. Three of the pickup trucks have been recovered. Courtesy photos

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two vehicles reported stolen Monday, Dec. 13, from the Liberty Hill area.

One of the vehicles, a Corvette, was later spotted in Bertram. The other is a black and white crew cab Dodge Ram.

According to a task force social media post, four trucks and the Corvette were stolen near U.S. 183 and Texas 29 in Liberty Hill. Three of the pickup trucks were later recovered.

A Bertram police officer spotted the Corvette westbound on Texas 29 just after 7:45 a.m. The officer attempted to turn around and stop the car, but the Corvette slipped away west of Bertram.

According to the task force post, witnesses reported that the Corvette had turned south on CR 303, which connects to FM 1174 and RR 1431.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicles is asked to call the task force at 512-756-8080. Tips can also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward. All tipsters remain anonymous.

