Marble Falls theater students present ‘Grinch’ live radio play

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a holiday TV mainstay, but the Marble Falls High School Dark Horse Theatre Company is performing the Dr. Seuss tale live and for the radio.

The production is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the high school’s Black Box Theatre, 2101 Mustang Drive. Tickets are $5 and available at the door or reserved in advance by calling 830-798-3602.

Wednesday night’s performance also will be broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

The production rekindles the magic of the radio dramas popular before the advent of television. Performers captivated audiences with their voices and well-placed sound effects.

“The great thing about radio theater is that it strips away all the sets, costumes, and props and forces the kids to tell the story with primarily their voices,” said Jon Clark, theater arts teacher and director. “Aside from their voices, we have three foley artists who will be producing the sound effects live. This year will also feature songs performed by our cast, including our Grinch singing that Christmas classic, ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.’”

Those attending in person will see a unique performance. Or, you can tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM for a blast from Christmas past.

“Listening to it at home will allow you to relive the classic children’s story the way radio theater used to be enjoyed,” Clark said. “Coming to see the performance at the Black Box lets you see the performers make the story come alive.

“As usual, we have a few technical tricks up our sleeve to make the performance visually appealing as well,” Clark said. “I suggest doing both.”

This is the second year the Marble Falls theater students have performed a holiday radio production. Clark said students are so busy throughout the year that they don’t have time for a full-scale holiday production, but the radio show will be a treat.

“The Grinch is a classic with a wonderful message that kids of all ages can enjoy,” he said. “We also happen to have a tremendous actor in the role of the Grinch, who is perfect for the role, and a number of strong ensemble members to round out the cast.”

